The Date Rush Viewer’s Choice Awards came off on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with the ultimate award going to Grace and Dzato, as the overall best couple of Season 5.

The announcement was met with cheering and clapping and it seems people had already tipped the couple to win that award.

Grace and Dzato have been given an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for 6 days.

In their remark after receiving the award, Grace said that contrary to the popular notion that Date Rush is scripted, it is a real show and that she got the love of her life.

“Use me as a testimony. Date Rush is not scripted, it is real,” Grace said with happiness in her voice.

Dzato, for his part, thanked the organisers of Date Rush for granting him the platform to find a lover.

Other awards

In all, there were 10 categories making the award scheme, and it is the first of its kind.

Some of the popular faces on the show, including Fatima, Ali, Process, Bella, Rockson, Sammy, Stephanie, all had awards in various categories.

YEN.com.gh earlier published the full list of the awards.

Sarkodie and son

In other news, Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie has shared lovely moments with his son, Michael Owusu Addo Junior.

He has earned his mark as one of the country’s most revered rappers, and that is for business.

Away from business, in his private life, Sarkodie has also proven to be a good father, who is always available to catch fun times with his children.

He is known to be very fond of his daughter, Titi, and they have spent good times together most often.

YEN.com.gh has published five photos of Sarkodie and his son that show how comfortable the boy feels with him.

