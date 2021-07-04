• TV3 has organised a Viewers’ Choice Awards for its popular TV show, Date Rush

• The awards scheme has 10 categories

• Fatima, Ali, Stephanie, Berla, and other known faces of the show all picked up awards

The most anticipated TV3 Date Rush Viewers’ Choice Awards came off last Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the network’s studios in Accra.

The awards scheme with a total of 10 categories saw the likes of Fatima, Ali, Cilla, Berla, Stephanie, and other popular contestants winning on the night.

Some of the awardees appeared surprised when announced as winners, with the explanation that they were not expecting to win.

A collage of Cilla, Fatima, Ali, and Bella. These are some of the winners on the night. Photo credit: @cillaroyal @fatimagirlsdemboss @ali_daterush @greatestjournalism/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ali, for instance, said he was not expecting to win the most popular male of the episode, and for that matter, he was lost for words.

Here is the full list gathered by YEN.com.gh for our cherished readers:

Most hilarious male - Nominees: Rockson, Ali, Desmond, Jeremiah, Sebastine, Ima

Winner: Desmond

Most hilarious female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Ruth, Stephanie, Ruby, Cindy, Cilla.

Winner: Cilla

Most trended males – Nominees: Desmond, Blessing, Ali, Quecy, Granpa, Sebastine, Ray.

Winner: Ali

Most trended female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Success, Stephanie, Ruby, Ruth, Cindy, Rose, Sandra, Cecilia.

Winner: Fatima

Gnasher on the season: Rockson, Quecy, Clement, Sebastine, Ruth, Cindy.

Winner: Rockson

Most vocal male – Nominees: Desmond, Quecy, Sammy, Clement.

Winner: Quecy

Most vocal female – Nominees: Bella, Ruth, Anita, Success, Alberta, Stephanie.

Winner: Stephanie

Drama king of the season: Nominees: Sammy, Grandpa, Rockson, Ali, Quecy, Ali, Jeremiah.

Winner: Sammy

Drama Queen: Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Anita, Ruth, Ruby, Rose, Aisha, Stephanie, Alberta.

Winner: Bella

Most romantic male – Nominess: Dzato, Kingsley, Bebelino, Ray, Ima, Benjamin.

Winner: Benjamin, Anita’s date

Most romantic female – Nominees: Success, Grace, Sandra, Shemimah, Frema, Ines, Stephanie.

Winner: Success

Freshest male – Nominees: Raymond, Dzato, Benjamin, Ima, Mark Mortin, Process.

Winner: Process

Freshest female – Nominees: Jennifer, Rose, Ines, Sandra, Bibi, Alberta, Success, Ellen, Candibell, Stephanie.

Winner: Ellen

Most popular male: Nominees: Desmond, Raymond, Blessings, Ali, Quecy, Rockson, Grandpa.

Winner: Ali

Most popular female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Stephanie, Success, Ruth, Shemimah, Anita, Ruby.

Winner: Fatima

Most controversial couple Nominees - Sandra and Bebelino, Shemimah, Ruby, Ray and Cecilia, Grandpa and Susan.

Winner: Bebelino and Sandra

Overall best couple Nominees: - Ali and Shemimah, Grace and Dzato, Raymond and Cecilia, Berla and Kodak, Sandra and Bebelino, Benjamin and Anita

Winner: Dzato and Grace

Date Rush

TV3’s entertainment show has become topical. According to the organisers, the show seeks to connect young people together and to help them find love.

Some of the contestants who have trended massively are Fatima, Ali, Shemimah, Darkua, Raymond, Ignatius, just to mention a few.

