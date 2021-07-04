Full list of Date Rush Viewers’ Choice Awards: Fatima, Berla, Stephanie, Ali, Cilla, Others win
• TV3 has organised a Viewers’ Choice Awards for its popular TV show, Date Rush
• The awards scheme has 10 categories
• Fatima, Ali, Stephanie, Berla, and other known faces of the show all picked up awards
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
The most anticipated TV3 Date Rush Viewers’ Choice Awards came off last Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the network’s studios in Accra.
The awards scheme with a total of 10 categories saw the likes of Fatima, Ali, Cilla, Berla, Stephanie, and other popular contestants winning on the night.
Some of the awardees appeared surprised when announced as winners, with the explanation that they were not expecting to win.
Ali, for instance, said he was not expecting to win the most popular male of the episode, and for that matter, he was lost for words.
Here is the full list gathered by YEN.com.gh for our cherished readers:
Most hilarious male - Nominees: Rockson, Ali, Desmond, Jeremiah, Sebastine, Ima
Winner: Desmond
Most hilarious female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Ruth, Stephanie, Ruby, Cindy, Cilla.
Winner: Cilla
Most trended males – Nominees: Desmond, Blessing, Ali, Quecy, Granpa, Sebastine, Ray.
Winner: Ali
Most trended female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Success, Stephanie, Ruby, Ruth, Cindy, Rose, Sandra, Cecilia.
Winner: Fatima
Gnasher on the season: Rockson, Quecy, Clement, Sebastine, Ruth, Cindy.
Winner: Rockson
Most vocal male – Nominees: Desmond, Quecy, Sammy, Clement.
Winner: Quecy
Most vocal female – Nominees: Bella, Ruth, Anita, Success, Alberta, Stephanie.
Winner: Stephanie
Drama king of the season: Nominees: Sammy, Grandpa, Rockson, Ali, Quecy, Ali, Jeremiah.
Winner: Sammy
Drama Queen: Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Anita, Ruth, Ruby, Rose, Aisha, Stephanie, Alberta.
Winner: Bella
Most romantic male – Nominess: Dzato, Kingsley, Bebelino, Ray, Ima, Benjamin.
Winner: Benjamin, Anita’s date
Most romantic female – Nominees: Success, Grace, Sandra, Shemimah, Frema, Ines, Stephanie.
Winner: Success
Freshest male – Nominees: Raymond, Dzato, Benjamin, Ima, Mark Mortin, Process.
Winner: Process
Freshest female – Nominees: Jennifer, Rose, Ines, Sandra, Bibi, Alberta, Success, Ellen, Candibell, Stephanie.
Winner: Ellen
Most popular male: Nominees: Desmond, Raymond, Blessings, Ali, Quecy, Rockson, Grandpa.
Winner: Ali
Most popular female – Nominees: Fatima, Bella, Stephanie, Success, Ruth, Shemimah, Anita, Ruby.
Winner: Fatima
Most controversial couple Nominees - Sandra and Bebelino, Shemimah, Ruby, Ray and Cecilia, Grandpa and Susan.
Winner: Bebelino and Sandra
Overall best couple Nominees: - Ali and Shemimah, Grace and Dzato, Raymond and Cecilia, Berla and Kodak, Sandra and Bebelino, Benjamin and Anita
Winner: Dzato and Grace
Date Rush
TV3’s entertainment show has become topical. According to the organisers, the show seeks to connect young people together and to help them find love.
Some of the contestants who have trended massively are Fatima, Ali, Shemimah, Darkua, Raymond, Ignatius, just to mention a few.
Enjoy reading our stories?
Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!
Source: Yen.com.gh