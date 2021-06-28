VGMA 2021: Photo drops as Diana Hamilton meets Kidi for the 1st time after event
Diana Hamilton and Kidi have been spotted beaming with smiles in a new video
The duo met after the gospel star was adjudged the best musician in Ghana ahead of others
Diana Hamilton took the whole nation by storm after she won Artiste of the Year and other accolades
Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton and Lynx Entertainment signee, Dennis Nana Dwamena, famed as Kidi have warmed hearts with a new photo together.
In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the duo was seen beaming with smiles as they hugged each other in a photo.
The photo was posted by current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton on her Instagram page and it is making waves already.
In the photo, the two celebs who are currently on 'Thank You' tours, met at the studios of Accra-based Joy FM where they were going to grant interviews.
Source: Yen Ghana