• Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has proven to be not only a successful rapper but also an excellent father

• Various photos and video shows how he often spends time with his son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr

The photos and video capture Sarkodie and his son in different settings and moments

Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie, has earned his mark as one of the country’s most revered rappers, and that is for business.

Away from that in his private life, Sarkodie has also proven to be a good father, who is always available to catch fun times with his children.

He is known to be very fond of his daughter, Titi, and they have spent good times together most often.

A collage of Sarkodie and his son having fun together at different times. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Now, Sarkodie has a son and he has not been left out as the rapper has devoted good time to his son, also, right from birth.

YEN.com.gh brings you five such photos and video of Sarkodie and his son together.

1. This photo was taken not long after Junior was born. It was one of the foremost photos to be shared on social media after Sarkodie's wife, Tracy, gave birth in the US:

Sarkodie showing massive affection for Junior. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

2. The rapper got his small son to laugh in this photo. It is obvious his children are very comfortable in his hands:

Sarkodie got his son to giggle in this photo. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

3. Another father and son moment captured beautifully:

Sarkodie handling Junior as a small baby. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

4. In a different setting, Sarkodie got Junior laughing again:

Obidi got Junior laughing once more. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

5. This video shows Sarkodie with the growing Junior:

Sarkodie and children

Sarkodie has proven to be a loving father who always makes time for his kids.

Various videos and photos of Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi prove that the bond between father and daughter is so close.

The two have been in the news for playing together like mates.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Sarkodie and his daughter going shopping together.

In another video published, Titi was captured rapping her father’s Gimme Way song as if she composed the song with him.

Fans have also concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

