Scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have gathered at Accra Mall to begin a peaceful demonstration against government dubbed ‘March for Justice’

The protest which was organized by the youth wing of NDC is to help raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana.

The aim of this protest is also to compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency.

NDC protestors gather to begin their peaceful protest; photos emerge Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi (Facebook)

As expected the protestors are seen clad in white red and black outfits, with red cloths used as head and arm bands.

The choice of color for this demonstration and others which had been done in the past is to signify their serious and also to demand accountability.

Protestors are seen with placards with various inscriptions on them describing various happenings in the country.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the Accra mall.

1. This placard stated that Ghana

2. This protestor who is clad in black has a placard describing the silence f the leaders of the country when it comes to Ghanaian lives.

3. This states that an individual who died clearly deserved to live.

4. This placard reads Kaaka deserved to live. Kaaka who was believed to be a social activist who criticised government on every wrong they did, was killed in cold blood. Most people believe that his death is as a result of his social activism despite contrary police report.

5. This quite sarcastic placard captured the statement made by the Interior minister saying the Presidential Falcon was not suitable for the president. According to him, the president cannot even take his bath on the falcon.

6. This placard is demanding accountability for the 88 hospitals president Akufo-Addo promised to build during one of his COVID-19 addresses.

7. President Akufo-Addo seemed to have a say in issues happening in other countries but Ghanaians find it unreasonable for him not to comment on the happens in Ghana yet is quick to do that when the situation is out of his jurisdiction.

8. This placard boldly states that there is no justice for the dead.

