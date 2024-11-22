NPP Campaign Vehicle Bursts Into Flames On Sampa Road in Bono Region

A New Patriotic Party campaign vehicle went up in flames on November 21, 2024, in the Jaman North constituency

The cause of the fire remains unknown although none of the occupants of the vehicle were injured in the sudden fire

The occupants of the vehicle were on their way to Korase Seketia when the unfortunate incident occurred en route

A New Patriotic Party campaign vehicle caught fire on November 22, 2024, in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The fire also destroyed the sound system that was mounted in the bucket of the pickup truck.

Reports indicate that a New Patriotic Party campaign vehicle went up in flames on the Sampa Road.

Source: UGC

The fiery incident occurred on Sampa Road while party officials were en route to Korase Seketia on an errand.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, no casualties were recorded from the incident.

The party officials who had managed to escape unhurt stood by as they watched the vehicle engulfed in flames.

NPP campaign team booed in Kumasi

Some people campaigning for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia encountered some resistance during activities in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP.

While the campaign has received massive support so far, a small group at Kumasi PZ booed Bawumia's team.

A video showed them hooting at the Bawumia-branded vehicles and jeering at his supporters.

The campaign team included a convoy of V8s, a police van and a bus moving through an urban area.

"This is all you people know, driving in V8s; shame onto you all, thieves, shame onto you," some of them are heard saying.

NPP ladies wash NDC campaign vehicle

YEN.com.gh also reported that some female supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have demonstrated an incredible level of tolerance to their counterparts on the opposing side.

The three ladies were seen in a viral video washing the campaign vehicle of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a washing bay at Sekondi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Branded with the photo of the NDC's parliamentary candidate Sekondi constituency, Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah, the ladies, clad in the NPP shirt, gave the car a decent cleaning.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh