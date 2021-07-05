A Ghanaian British Army officer has added his voice to the calls for Ghana's political leaders to fix the country

According to him, when he was in Ghana, he experienced a lot of hardship until the time he got the chance to leave

He added that crime is on the rise in Ghana mainly because young people are hungry and extremely needy

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A ranking member of the British Army who hails from Ghana has joined calls for political leaders in his home country to heed to the calls of the youth and fix the country.

In a video that is fast trending on social media, the army officer indicated that he suffered so much hardship when he was in Ghana but grace shone upon him to get an opportunity to travel and join the British army.

Commenting on the recent upsurge of crime, theft and violence in the country, the officer who was seen in the British Army uniform stated that it is all because of extreme neediness and hunger.

See the video below:

"Where I am as a British Army officer, no thought of going to steal ever crosses my mind. The leaders must set up a system that ensures people from all backgrounds get jobs and crime will be reduced," he said in the video.

The ranking officer further intimated that when leaders turn a blind eye to the country's problems, the citizens are forced to launch attacks on them and other innocent people.

"When a person is going to commit a crime, he does not ask whether the victim is an NDC or NPP member. Guns don't know political colours and they don't speak English either," he stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, former President John Kufuor waded into the “FixtheCountry” debate.

He expressed his disappointment at the “forgetfulness” of supporters of the social advancement campaign arguing that so many development is ongoing across the country.

MyNewsGH in a report stated that the former president in an interview with Accra FM was of the view that it will take some time for Ghanaians to experience the change and development they so long for and that the country can’t be fix by a magic wand.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh