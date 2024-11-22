Rodri has sent out important advice to Vinicius Junior after edging the Brazilian to the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

The Man City star believes Vinicius must work on a peculiar aspect of his game in order to scoop the prize in future

However, his remarks about the Real Madrid winger did not sit well with Neymar Junior, who chided Rodri

Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodri, has offered sage counsel to Vinícius Júnior after edging out the Brazilian to claim the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Spaniard’s triumph in football’s most prestigious individual accolade sparked heated debates among fans and pundits alike, with many divided over whether the Real Madrid winger deserved the award instead.

Rodri urged Vinicius Junior to "pay attention" if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or prize in the future.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri, whose consistent performances were pivotal in Man City’s fourth Premier League win on the bounce, believes his victory was justified.

However, supporters of Vinícius argue the dynamic forward’s electrifying displays should have been enough to secure him the honour.

Criticism of the Brazilian, however, goes beyond the pitch.

Detractors suggest his tendency to vocally challenge referees and engage in controversial behaviour during matches detracted from his case for the accolade, per Eurosport.

Rodri advices Vinicius Junior

Despite these challenges, Vinícius remains one of the brightest stars in world football, and Rodri’s words may serve as valuable guidance for the 24-year-old as he continues to ascend.

Reflecting on his journey to the pinnacle of the game, Rodri shared advice for his rival during an interview with El Larguero:

“I think he's an intelligent guy, and he'll realise over time that the more he pays attention to the pitch, the better he'll be.

"Like everyone, he has areas for improvement both on and off the pitch.

"He's young; I'm sure that people will give him good advice and even more so when he's in Madrid. It's a club with values.”

At just 24, Vinícius has time on his side to refine his game and develop the maturity necessary to match his prodigious talent.

With his blistering pace, flair, and an eye for goal, the Brazilian is poised to challenge for future Ballon d’Or titles, provided he embraces the lessons that come with competing at the highest level.

Neymar slams Rodri

Neymar issued a pointed response to Rodri following his controversial remarks about Vinícius Jr.

The comments drew criticism from Neymar, a teammate of Vinícius in the Brazilian national team.

The comments drew criticism from Neymar, a teammate of Vinícius in the Brazilian national team.

Taking to Instagram, the Al Hilal forward reacted to Futeousadia’s post with the cutting remark, "Virou falador agora" ("He’s a talker now").

