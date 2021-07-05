Father for all: Akufo-Addo offers to pay for surgery of conjoined twins

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to bear the total cost of the surgery for the conjoined twins

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to bear the total cost of the surgery for the conjoined twins

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh as tweeted by Johnnie Hughes, he stated that the Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei Opare announced it a while ago.

The president's intervention comes after massive social media campaigns to solicit for funds to be able to pay for the operation to separate the twins.

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a total of GHc3 million is needed for the surgery.

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are expected to come together in a historic event to separate the two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Speaking to the issue, a medical expert indicated that three million cedis will be needed to carry out the procedure, which will be the first of its kind in Ghana.

The announcement by the president to take up the cost of the surgery has drawn many reactions.

Carl believes this is a good move by the president and stated that the money raised so far should be given to the parents.

This twitter user stated that this is actually something he can smile about.

Nii Aryeetey said that is very thoughtful of the president.

Sefah stated that despite the various social media campaigns to help raise funds for the surgery, raising the 3million would been a near impossibility.

