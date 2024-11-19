Ursula Owusu-Ekuful downplayed criticisms of the beleaguered Free Senior High School policy

Owusu-Ekuful argued that the concerns raised about the programme by critics are unfounded

Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme in 2017 to fulfil a campaign promise

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, has staunchly defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative.

Speaking on Pure FM, Owusu-Ekuful argued that the concerns raised about the programme are unfounded.

There have been calls for the programme to be reviewed because of infrastructure challenges, concerns over the quality of education and struggles to feed the students.

There are further concerns that the government is spending too much on the policy by not making education progressively free or targeted at needy persons.

Owusu-Ekuful maintains that free secondary education remains fundamental to solving Ghana's challenges.

Drawing on her journey, Ursula recounted her humble beginnings in a household where her single mother juggled multiple jobs, including selling charcoal, to support her children.

"Without education, I wouldn't be a lawyer today. I wouldn't be in politics."

The Free SHS journey

The Akufo-Addo administration started the free SHS programme in 2017 after making it one of his flagship campaign promises.

The policy has been plagued by growing pains and concerns with the quality of education despite increased enrolment.

Parents are also still incurring significant costs to send their wards to school despite the promise of free education.

Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweighed costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

The education think tank found the government spends GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents were spending GH¢4,000.

The challenges with the Free SHS policy have led to calls for more consultation and immediate reviews of the policy.

