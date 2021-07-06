Couple with height difference of almost 2 Feet breaks Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Records recognised a couple for their height difference

A couple has proven that love can overcome any hurdles after the Guinness World Records book officially recognised their union.

James and Chloe Lusted, with their daughter. Photo: Guinness World Records.

James and Chloe Lusted, who got married in 2016, were recognised in June 2021 after breaking the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple.

The record they broke is specifically for marriages between different sexes in which the woman is taller.

Chloe is 5 ft 5.4 in while James stands at 3ft 7in, meaning their height difference is almost 2 ft.

James gave up on marriage

According to 33-year-old James, who is an actor and presenter, he never thought he would get married while growing up.

"I used to wonder who would want to marry a dwarf," he said.

On the other hand, Chloe said that her type has always been taller men, but it changed when she met James and fell for him.

People’s opinions

Chloe divulged that she was concerned about what people would say about their relationship when they started dating in late 2013.

"Honestly, I did have fears about how people would react," she admitted.

Chloe’s mother also had reservations about the relationship but later changed her mind.

Marriage, living with dwarfism

In 2014, James proposed to Chloe, and they were married in 2016 at a colourful wedding attended by family and friends. They are blessed with a 2-year-old daughter named Olivia.

James admitted that living with dwarfism is sometimes challenging.

"Being 3 ft 7 is tricky sometimes. But I can do everything you can do, just in a different way," he said.

For instance, when making food, he usually stands on a chair. He also has a specially adapted car with raised foot pedals.

James Lusted's car has raised foot pedals. Photo: Guinness World Records.

"I think there is someone out there for everyone. Our love story is told to show you cannot judge a book by the cover,” Chloe said.

“Dwarfism does not own me. I own dwarfism. I want to live life in a big way, in a little body,” James said.

