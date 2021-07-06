Many celebrities in Hollywood are not looking forward to having kids, with others enjoying their life as couples

Their decisions vary from not being able to take care of kids, environmental reasons and even career goals

They include stars such as Miley Cyrus, Oprah, Jennifer Aniston and Seth Rogen

Being a parent is one of the most beautiful things in the world, but not everyone is ready to take on that responsibility, which is also a choice that should be respected.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the celebs to say no to kids, Photo: jenniferaniston.

Source: Instagram

When it comes to taking care of children, at times, money is not the end game, and even celebrities who have lots of it find it difficult to be in a parenting position.

Here are seven famous Hollywood celebs who said no to having kids:

1. Seth Rogen

American-Canadian actor Seth Rogen is married to Lauren Miller, and the two have been together for about a decade but have no desire of becoming parents.

According to toofab, the couple believes that without children, they can live on their terms and get some work-related accomplishments out of the wishlist.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston has previously revealed that she is completely okay with or without a child.

However, she has not entirely ruled out about very becoming a mum in the far future.

3. Ellen De Generes and Portia de Rossi

According to toofab, Ellen and her wife Portia believe they can not find the amount of time needed to take care of young ones.

4. Dolly Parton

Dolly and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, have never had children and revealed that it was due to medical issues and Dolly's career goals.

Dolly has, however, taken it upon herself to raise her sibling's kids.

5. Miley Cyrus

According to Bazaar, Miley's decision not to have kids is purely based on environmental reasons.

The young lady does not see the reason for bringing a kid to this ruined planet and, in 2019, said the world had to become better for her to think otherwise.

6. Oprah Winfrey

For the longest time, Oprah has been known to be against having kids as it does not feel right for her.

In a past interview, the TV mogul said that she does not feel like she can communicate with children, hence not sure if she can be a good mother.

7. Christopher Walken

Walken has been married to his wife Georgianne for 5o years, but the two never had children due to their life goals.

He noted in the past that other child actors he knew back then were not able to reach such heights as his because they chose to have kids.

Nick Ndeda reveals he had vasectomy

Closer home, media personality Nick Ndeda who broke up with his lover Muthoni Gitau, revealed that he had a vasectomy.

Ndeda and YouTuber Muthoni dated for seven years, but things didn't work between them.

Ndeda has revealed that he got the vasectomy because he did not want to have children, leaving fans in shock.

"One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion," tweeted.

His revelations saw him trend with a section on Twitter users slamming him for his decision.

