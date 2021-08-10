A Ghanaian rapper has caught the eye of social media after his age was made public knowledge

In a new video, the Eastern region-based musician confirmed that indeed he was 26 years old

YEN.com.gh featured him on Facebook and many social media users reacted to the news

Popular controversial hiplife artiste, Tuntum Boafour who hails from the Eastern region in Ghana has been spotted in a new video confirming his age after it became public knowledge.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the musician who is well-known in his home region was seen seated behind a desk in what looked like a press briefing.

He was seen wearing a suit and tie as an open laptop was seen in front of him on the desk.

Tuntum Boafour: 26-year-old Ghanaian rapper who went viral over his age speaks (video).

Tuntum Boafour introduced himself and reiterated the fact that he was indeed 26 years old as had been reported in the viral post.

It appeared the rapper decided to take matters into his own hands to clear the air over the controversies surrounding his age.

He was heard saying: "Hi Folks. My name is Tuntum Boafour, the 26-year-old rapper"

Tuntum Boafo is noted for his great interest in rapping about politics and social issues and has released a number of songs to that effect.

He has a number of songs to his credit including 'Supreme Court’ and 'Moses' which features Koo Ntakra.

The musician went viral after his age dropped in the public space and YEN.com.gh posted it on Facebook.

Many followers of YEN.com.gh took to the comment section to share their views over the age of the musician.

