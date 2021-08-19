Young Ghanaian rapper, Tutulapato, is not giving up anytime as he keeps releasing rap videos of him while still in school.

The former Talented Kids winner is in his first year at the St. John’s Grammar School. And it is obvious that he wants to pursue rap as a full-time career someday.

The young man has his rap talent, which he exhibited on the Talend Kid stage, intact, and he could be a perfect competitor to Yaw Tog, Ghana’s reigning youngest rapper.

A collage of Tutulapato. Photo credit: @tutulapatogh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

See seven videos of Tutulapato’s rap videos that have got many applauding him:

1. Raps that he is the young rap legend and that if he should stop rapping, there is no one to succeed him:

2. Raps about his girlfriend’s birthday in this video. It is actually his first release of the year 2021 even though Tutulapato is currently in school:

3. Freestyle while looking dapper in his attire. Tutulapato praised his rapping skills in this video. He rapped that he has fully revived his rapping career and is not giving up any longer:

4. Another freestyle that got fans hailing Tutulapato:

5. Another ‘hard’ freestyle. Tutulapato, however, advised his competitors that there is no hard feeling. He even rubbed shoulders with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Samini:

6. Another freestyle in all-white attire:

7. Happily recording one in the studios:

Talented Kidz winner turn big boy

The seven-year-old boy who took part in the 2013 Talented Kids show is no longer a boy.

Tutulapato looks mature and, of course, has changed in his overall appearance after eight years of appearing on the show.

YEN.com.gh published 10 of Tutulapato’s photos proving his transformation from a Talented Kid eight years ago to the budding rapper he is now.

