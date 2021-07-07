Evangelist Diana Asamoah has revealed that some Christians are unhappy she performed with Patapaa

She said she was only following the greatest commandment in the Bible which asks that we love everyone equally

The duo was seen on stage performing some popular local gospel songs at an event in Agona-Swedru

Local gospel songstress and woman of God, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has bemoaned the rate at which her fellow Christians are being judgemental about her recent performance.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker shared a video of herself performing with Ghanaian artiste Justice Amoah famed as Patapaa on one stage.

According to her, fellow Christians have been judging her ever since the video came out and questioned why she was performing with a ‘secular music artiste.

She however said she was working with the greatest commandment in the Bible which is to love one another so she was the least perturbed about what people were saying.

In reacting to the backlash she was receiving from the Christiandom, Evangelist Diana Asamoah shared a snippet of the video again and captioned it:

“Shared a video of myself and @patapaa_amisty worshipping our Lord and it’s sad to see some of my fellow Christians being judgemental. The greatest commandment is to love one another, always remember”

Many fans and followers of the Tetelesta singer took to the comment section to support the singer and speak against being judgemental.

One fan commented: "I know God loves us all; especially me the sinner and u know what @thedianaasamoah .. I really don’t care about what people say or do … the love I have for God greater than anything in the world. Please don’t mind anyone or what they say, God know ur heart. Peace”

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Evangelist Diana Asamoah was seen on stage with Patapaa as they performed their own renditions of popular local gospel songs at the birthday party of Hon. Maame Konadu in Agona Swedru.

