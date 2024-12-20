Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa from the Efiwura TV series, has died

Tributes from her colleagues, including Gloria Sarfo and Kwame Dzokoto, continue to pour in on social media

The first step towards the 43-year-old actress' funeral has been scheduled for Saturday, December 28

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On December 19, reports about Little Mercy Smith's death surfaced on social media. Her colleague from the Efiewura TV series, Kwame Dzokoto, was one of the first people to confirm the reports.

Ghanaians are mourning the death of Efiewura actress Little Mercy Smith, who died at age 43. Source: LittleMercySmith, KwameDzokoto

Source: Facebook

The 43-year-old star succumbed to a long-exiting health battle. Many friends and well-wishers, including John Dramani Mahama, channeled funds into her recovery, but she did not survive.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwame Dzokoto shared the details of the late Benywa's funeral arrangements.

Friends and family will gather on Saturday, December 28, for the first step of the late actress's funeral arrangements.

Benyiwa's tributes continue to pour in

Ahead of Benyiwa's one-week event, tributes continue to our in honouring the late film star's strides.

Kwame Dzokoto, who worked closely with the late actress starring as her husband in the Efiewura TV series said he would miss Little dearly, especially her off-camera nonsense talk.

The actor-turned-politician wrote an emotional tribute recounting John Dramani's efforts toward Little's recovery.

Other colleagues, including Gloria Sarfo, her rival from the Efiewura TV series, followed suit.

Ghanaians mourn Benyiwa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Benyiwaa's current funeral arrangements, which have surfaced online.

BraKwesi Aikins said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace 😭😭."

Emmanuel K Apprey remarked:

"May Her Soul Rest In Perfect Peace. I remember Her Tarsco Days!"

@iamZarate wrote:

"No be Benyiwaa this ?Judge Koboo’s wife ?Awwwww💔."

C Confion passes away

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee's renowned protege Bright Owusu, also known as C Confion, had passed away.

The actor had been battling an undisclosed health battle, which aggravated a few days before his untimely death.

The unfortunate news has thrown the Kumawood community into a state of mourning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh