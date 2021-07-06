A man who looks just like Ghanaian musician Castro has been spotted on social media

The man was singing one of Castro's hit songs and also depicted the singer's stagecraft

Castro went missing alongside Janet Bandu exactly 7 years ago today and can now be declared dead

A new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer, Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

While singing the song, the man who is also a musician in Ghana known as King Jerry, was mimicking the missing musician's mannerisms and stagecraft.

What got many social media users fascinated was the resemblance between the man and the singer who went missing on July 6, 2014.

Even their voices could be said to be a possible match as his vocals sounded just like Castro's.

Castro and a female friend, Janet Bandu went missing exactly 7 years ago when they went on a trip to the Ada estuary along with others.

Preliminary reports had it that the duo drowned while going on a jet ski ride after the machine capsized.

Today, July 6, 2021, being exactly 7 years after the duo's disappearance, they can be declared dead now.

