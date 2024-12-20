Victoria Ansaa Sackey emerged as the best-graduating student in UPSA's Class of 2024's Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management programme

She dedicated her achievement to her late father, Michael Osae Sackey, expressing gratitude for his inspiration and the support of her family

Social media users who saw her posts celebrating her achievement congratulated Victoria for the feat and wished her well

A Ghanaian lady emerged as the best-graduating student during a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Victoria Ansaa Sackey offered a Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management at the University in Accra.

Victoria Ansaa Sackey emerges as the best-graduating student at UPSA graduation. Photo credit: April's Own Vicky

In a Facebook post, to celebrate her achievement, Victoria Ansaa Sackey dedicated her achievement to her late father, Michael Osae Sackey.

“Not only did I graduate with distinction, but I also emerged as the Best Graduating Student for the Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management, Class of 2024. I did my best, and the Lord did the rest.”

“This remarkable achievement is dedicated to my late father, Mr. Michael Osae Sackey. As I proudly walked to receive this honour, I knew the heavens rejoiced with him,” she added.

Victoria Ansaa Sackey also thanked her family and friends for their support during her studies at UPSA.

Netizens congratulate UPSA’s best-graduating student

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Victoria Ansaa Sackey's post celebrating her achievement. Read them below:

Nhyiraba Adwoaloud Osei said:

“Congratulations 🍾🎉🎈🎊 Coursemate.”

Nhyira Kukua Afriyie wrote:

“Congratulations🎉🎊Baby girl 🍾🍾🍾🍾.”

Francis Aboagye said:

“Congratulations Vicky,well deserved.”

Sophia Serwaa Akoto wrote:

“Congratulations my daughter🎉🥰 I am so proud of you.”

Elinam Nutornutsi said:

“I’m so happy for you. Congratulations.”

Maame Afua Opokua Akomeah wrote:

“Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay 💃🏾💃🏾 congrats name....🔥🔥.”

Antoinette LB Glover said:

“Congrats baby girl…super proud of you ✨🎉🎉🎉.”

Abena Sweetslim Tina wrote:

“Congratulations “daughter”, well done 🤝.”

Vivian Esi Buabeng said:

“Congratulations 👏🎇👍Very proud of you.”

Elorm Joan wrote:

“Congratulations once again dear. Well 👍.”

