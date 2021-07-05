Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Patapaa have wowed social media with their stage performance

The duo was part of performing artistes at the birthday party of Hon. Maame Konadu

Patapaa was the happier of the two as he showed off his dance moves while backing the gospel artiste

Award-winning local gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has been spotted in a new video performing a song with Patapaa Amisty known in real life as Justice Amoah.

In a new video going viral and sighted on the official page of the Tetelesta hitmaker, the two musicians brought down heaven as they performed a popular Ma Twen Awurade Anim local gospel song.

The duo was part of artistes billed to perform at an event in Agona Swedru over the weekend.

Video drops as Evg. Diana Asamoah storms stage with Patapaa to perform gospel song. Source: Instagram

They were seen enjoying themselves on stage with the song as they danced together while entertaining the crowd that had gathered at the event.

Patapaa was seen dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and complemented it with the same colour of trousers as he danced and backed Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom singer also wore an African print-inspired dress as she danced and worked magic with her powerful vocals.

After sharing the video on her Facebook page, Evangelist Diana Asamoah captioned it: “The heavens are rejoicing.When we all come together and rejoyce the name of the LORD. Together we stand, Divided we fall.thank you my brother Patapaa Gh. Event: Birthday Celebration of Hon Maame Konadu Location: Agona Swedro”

Many fans and followers of the evangelist took to the comment section to react to the video.

Speaking about musicians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known widely by the stage name Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology over his recent rants about #FixTheCountry.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall icon indicated that he was sorry to his fans over his words and asked them to look forward to “the journey ahead”.

Shatta Wale said he had been spoken to and open reflection, noticed that he had erred and came out to apologize to all those who were offended by his words.

