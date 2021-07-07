The president of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been killed.

Haiti: Gunmen Shoot Dead President Jovenel Moise In Night Attack

The 53-year-old was shot dead by a group of Spanish speaking gunmen in a nighttime raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince at 1am on Wednesday, July 7.

According to a statement from the country's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph cited by international media, Moise's wife Martine was also injured in the attack.

The country is currently under the control of the police and armed forces and Joseph said "all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuance of the state".

Moise assumed the presidency in 2017 after his predecessor, Michel Martelly, stepped down.

However, during his tenure, he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.

