The General Officer Commanding for the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Joseph Aphour has revealed that his men were compelled to fire at protesters after shot at them.

According to him, their aim was to maim those who fired at the security personnel on the grounds and not to kill them.

This revelation comes after Brigadier Aphour gave his testament per what happened in Ejura on June 29, 2021.

This is however the first time such a claim has been made, as initial reports only suggested that the protesters pelted the security personnel with stones and had in their possession knives and machetes.

Brigadier General Aphour, who made the claim when he appeared before the committee probing the incident, said his men initially verbally warned the protestors when they arrived at the scene, but they did not pay heed but started firing at them.

Testifying before the committee based on the briefing given to him by his officers on the field, he said his men initially gave warning shots to disperse them but they did not.

He however stated the use of live ammunition during the protest was appropriate or else the situation could have been worse if they had not taken those steps.

In a related development, appearing before the committee, the Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor stated that he initially saw four soldiers and then later another three personnel shooting at the protesters.

He explained that the military initially started shooting into the cloud but later on started shooting directly at the crowd.

Erasmus added that the shooting continued for about 20 to 30 minutes, causing some of them to retreat and others falling.

