A journalist with the Multimedia group who shot the viral video during the protest in Ejura has shared his testament of what he saw on the day

According to him, he saw seven soldiers shooting into the crowd

He revealed that the military initially started shooting into the cloud but later started shooting at the crowd

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Taking his turn before the committee investigating the Ejura shooting incident, a journalist with the Multimedia group who shot the viral video of the protest took his stance to share the testament of what he saw.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier set up a committee of enquiry to investigate the shootings in Ejura during the protest.

The 10-day probe will investigate incidents that led to the killing of of some two people and the injury of some others.

Multimedia journalist, Erasmus Asare Donkor Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: UGC

Appearing before the committee, the Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor stated that he initially saw four soldiers and then later another three personnel shooting at the protesters.

He further explained that the military initially started shooting into the cloud but later on started shooting directly at the crowd.

Erasmus added that the shooting continued for about 20 to 30 minutes, causing some of them to retreat and others falling.

“I saw seven military personnel who engaged in the shooting during the protest. Four came first, and later another three joined them. The military initially started firing into the cloud, but later started firing into the protesters and some started falling and others retreating. The shooting went on for about 20 to 30 minutes,” he said.

He however dismissed suggestions from a member of the committee stating that the media could have exaggerated the incident with regards to the shooting.

Answering to questions from the committee, Erastus stated that as had been widely reported that the youth of the area were wielding guns and other ammunitions, he only saw the protesters with stones and machetes not gun.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Background

Ibrahim Muhammed, a father of six and an activist, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. She said her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities. It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana