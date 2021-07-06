Kan Dapaah says the behaviour of soldiers at Ejura is not how members of the Military usually act

He made the comment whilst speaking about the shooting and killing of two people in the community

Dapaah added that there might be a good reason why the soldiers decided to shoot at the youth of Ejura

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Albert Kan-Dapaah, the minister for National Security says there might be a legitimate reason why security personnel shot at the protesting youth in Ejura.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, security personnel shot and killed two people among some young people demonstrating as part of their quest to ask for answers following the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

According to a Starr News report, Dapaah, while speaking at an event, advised against drawing conclusions when investigations into the issue aren't over.

Ejura Shooting: There may be a very good reason for shooting at the crowd - Kan Dapaah. Photo source: Hon Albert Kan Dapaah

Source: UGC

“Somebody says that a whole military officer, a well-trained soldier went there with the sole purpose of aiming his gun at civilians and killing them. It doesn’t happen. Soldiers don’t behave like that," stated Dapaah during a 3-day event to discuss election violence, per a Starr FM report.

"If that was what happened, there may be a very good reason, even if it wrong for him to have done that, but to assume that soldiers go there and start shooting, ask General Kotia, soldiers don’t behave like that. So we need to wait to see exactly what happened.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, a father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

However, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

In other news, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recruited his men into the police service and the military to harm Ghanaians.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen