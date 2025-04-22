Osebo the Zaraman, in a video, advised men on marriage and cheating in their romantic relationships

The fashionista claimed that marriage was about love and not money, but women in modern times do not tie the knot because of love

Osebo the Zaraman also advised men and women against forgiving their partners after they cheat on them in their romantic relationships

Popular Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and icon Osebo the Zaraman has advised men on marriage and cheating in their relationships.

In an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix inside his 247 Boutique, the fashionista claimed that marriage was about love and not money, but women in modern times do not tie the knot because of love.

Osebo the Zaraman said that, unlike women from the older generation, most modern women did not possess good behavioural traits in their marriages.

He claimed that the beauty of a woman lay within her heart and that a pretty woman has a clean heart and would give her partner peace in their household.

He said:

"To me, the beauty of a woman is her heart. A woman's beauty is her heart and not her physical body. A beautiful woman is an individual with a good heart who would give you peace of mind."

Osebo advised men against entering into romantic relationships or marriage with beautiful women who would create problems and bring unnecessary stress and health issues upon them.

The fashionista noted that marriages to bad partners could result in men losing their lives and properties due to unnecessary issues.

Osebo the Zaraman stated that women with good behaviour usually end up in good marriages and hardly get divorced in comparison with women with bad attitudes.

He said men were interested in marrying women who would cause drama instead of calm women who would help them.

Osebo also advised men and women against forgiving their partners after they cheat on them in their romantic relationships. He claimed that men and women could still maintain good friendships with their partners without forgiving them for having secret affairs.

The fashion icon claimed that men and women who cheat in relationships would repeat their offences if they are given second chances by their partners.

Below are the videos of Osebo the Zaraman advising Ghanaian men on marriage and cheating:

Osebo's advice about marriage, cheating stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KWAKU GALAXY commented:

"True. Forgive her, but end the relationship. Same as men. Don’t forgive your man if he cheats. Case closed."

FCPROP said:

"So true. The real beauty of a woman is her heart, kindness and virtues, not physical beauty."

BENZO KING wrote:

"You can forgive or not, depending on the circumstances that led to the cheating."

Evelyn Binadeo commented:

"No human being forgives cheating. So spare yourself the energy. They will pay you back at the right time."

Osebo makes a big donation to orphanage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo made a big donation to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage.

The fashionista and his team members donated foodstuffs and expensive clothes to the children at the orphanage.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Osebo the Zaraman for donating the items.

