Video of family hosting b'day party for their dog sparks mixed reactions online
- There are levels to the demonstration of love for pets and a Nigerian family have raised the bar on this
- In a video making the rounds on the internet, the family organized a birthday celebration for their dog as it attained a new age
- The celebrating pet was made to sit on the dining as it put off the cake candlelight and helped itself to chocolates
A family has stirred reactions by reason of their showcase of pet love.
The unidentified family treated the dog named Kash to a beautiful celebration on the occasion of its first birthday.
In a video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, a nice cake with the dog's name was presented to the pet.
Kash who wore a fancy birthday hat was made to blow out the candle amid cheers.
Internet users react to the birthday celebration for a dog
Many dog lovers hailed the family while others passed funny remarks about it.
@itzjay50 commented:
"Only pet lovers can understand such love! Your pet is a part of your family! However hopefully that’s not chocolate cause na kill you wan kill that dog so."
@seeker_ib wrote:
"Things like these should not be making its way to the Internet, the government will see this and think we are all doing well now."
@mamadaoro said:
"These people do too much. Calabar people won’t be happy with this new development."
@egomichael stated:
"Dogs don't eat chocolate it is dangerous for them..I think that has some choco."
@iam_onyi_empire reacted:
"Dog don first me blow birthday candle..this life sef."
Man holds burial ceremony for his dog
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had organized posh burial for his dog.
Tim Beville Jr. treated the passing away of his dog named Dexter like that of a cherished human as he also created a condolence register for the domestic animal as well as made customized booklets bearing Dexter's image.
In a Facebook post he made on Tuesday, May 4, Tim appreciated all his friends and well-wishers that graced the burial ceremony as he shared pictures from the occasion.
It was also observed that a lying-in-state took place for late Dexter. Tim's Facebook post got massive reactions as people tried to console him over his loss.
Source: Yen.com.gh