Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, was spotted driving his expensive Porsche 911 and got down to engage some youth

The young men who were on motorbikes were elated to see the affluent businessman and took several photos with him

The video pleased social media users who saw it, and they admired Ibrahim Mahama, with some wishing to be like him

Ghanaian businessman and brother of former president John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, is widely regarded as one of the richest men in the country.

Ibrahim Maham has good taste when it comes to luxury items and has the money to spend on them. In a video that popped up on social media, the affluent businessman was spotted in an expensive Porsche 911.

In the footage, the businessman parked the vehicle and engaged some young men who were excited to see him. The youth were elated as they spoke to the highly revered public figure. They had the privilege of taking pictures with him.

Some posed by Ibrahim's Porsche and took photos. Ibrahim Mahama's Porsche 911 has a starting price of over $120,000, which is GH₵1,681,392.60. The vehicle is a two-seater coupe with a high-performance rear engine.

It is one of the fastest and most luxurious vehicles in the world. Ibrahim Mahama has, on previous occasions, been spotted in other luxury vehicles. The Porsche 911 is only one of the vehicles in his grand collection of cars.

Peeps Admire Ibrahim Mahama

ONE DON BLESSED

God bless his

hard working man

Ibrahim Mahama Displays Gifts He Received From Winning Man Of The Year At EMY Africa Awards 2022

In other news, celebrated Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama bagged the EMY Africa Man of the Year Award, which was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

As part of the many gifts he received were a plaque, branded Caveman watch, a citation, branded Johnnie Walker Blue Label drink, kente sash, and cloth.

Edem, John Dumelo, and many other people have poured in congratulatory messages for Ibrahim Mahama on his major win.

