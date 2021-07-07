Nollywood actor RMD hosted family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to a lovely party in celebration of his 60th birthday

The respected movie star was spotted with his beautiful wife, Jumobi, and kids who also joined him in celebration

A video making the rounds online captured the moment RMD’s son gave a heartwarming speech on the stage

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo was lovingly celebrated by many on July 6, a day that marked his 60th birthday.

However, the veteran film star did not leave the celebration to social media as he also made sure to host his family, friends and colleagues in the industry to a star-studded party.

RMD at 60: Actor’s wife, kids spotted at his birthday party. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: UGC

As expected, RMD’s beautiful wife, Jumobi, was by his side and a video making the rounds on social media captured the adorable couple during a quick photo session.

Jumobi leaned into the warm embrace of the celebrant who was all smiles as photographers captured the beautiful moment.

Watch the clip below:

Another clip that warmed the hearts of social media users who couldn’t attend the high-profile party captured the moment the actor’s grownup children mounted the stage to give a heartwarming speech about their father.

RMD’s son showered accolades on him while noting how much he makes their family proud. The young man also stated that he always feels inspired whenever he looks at his father.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to cute video of RMD and wife

Social media users couldn't help but gush over the video of RMD and his beautiful wife. Many hailed them for keeping their union strong.

Read comments below:

deliasinclairsmith said:

"Jumobi thanks for holding it up this long."

purplestripesbedding said:

"Jumobi of lunch break those days love her."

ola_abdull said:

"A woman that's not patient cannot harvest the fruit or true love or marriage, well done to her."

igbanda_1 said:

"Awww ❤️ I remembered jumobi of AIT LUNCH BREAK when i was in secondary school."

houseof__tess said:

"Jumobi is still beautiful after so many years."

Comedian Ogusbaba celebrates RMD at 60

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that comedian Ogusbaba was among those who celebrated veteran film star Richard Mode-Damijo.

The comic star took to social media to talk about the great impact RMD has had in his life and career.

Ogusbaba said that RMD has supported him from 2004 till date and is a major source of inspiration.

Source: Yen.com.gh