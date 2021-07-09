Since he was 14 years old, Eric Stokes hoped for the day he would move his grandmother from project housing to her dream house

That is the reason he gifted her a house as a surprise not long after signing a multi-million NFL contract

Emotions run high as the old lady hugged her grandchild after being informed that she was the new owner of the house

Every child grows up hoping that one day they will make enough money to give their parents or guardians the gift of their lifetime.

Eric Stokes's grandmother fell in his embrace after learning that she had been given the house as a gift. Photos: Eric Stokes.

In many cases, those dreams are never achieved as the realities of life hit and the big money becomes elusive.

There, however, are cases when hard work and fate join hands at the opportune time to make this possible.

Dream Come True

That was the case with Atlanta's former UGA star Eric Stokes who recently bought a dream house for his grandmother.

In a post shared on his Instagram account, Stokes revealed that moving his granny from the project houses she has lived in for over three decades.

When she signed a contract with NFL’s Green Bay Packers, he found it prudent to fulfil the promise he made since he was 14 years old.

"Since I’ve been 14 years old I promised my grandma I'd get her out of the projects, where she’s lived for over 30 years, and into her dream home. Words can’t describe how good it feels to finally check this off the list! Forever love grandma," he wrote.

Emotional Moment

Accompanying the post was a video that captures the whole surprise, from Stokes preparing to take his grandma over to the emotional moment she is informed the house is hers.

"First and foremost, I'm gonna get my grandma a crib. She thinks it's off the market, but she doesn't know that I already did everything and closed the deal," he said on video while driving to meet her.

Part of the surprise was to show the old lady several houses as if they were window shopping, then bring her back to the dream house where the keys were presented to her.

Throughout the surprise, Stokes himself was evidently anxious as he struggled to compose himself so as not to blow his cover.

"I know she figured it out. That was so bad at acting. I need to take acting classes," he said.

Finally, after taking a walk through the house, Stokes's grandma was let in on the surprise as she emotionally jumped into his arms.

NFL Contract

When Stokes signed for Green Bay Packers, his rookie contract included a signing bonus of over $6 million (KSh 647 million) and a total value of about $12 million (KSh 1.2 billion), according to Dawg Nation.

