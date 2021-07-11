- Yvonne Nelson says slimming teas don’t work

- The actress has warned ladies not to use body sculpting products

- She wants ladies to focus on their doctors, mums and the gym

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has warned ladies against the use of sliming teas and waist trainers.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Yvonne Nelson advised that it only takes a doctor, your mother and a gym for a healthy and fit body.

Slimming teas, waist trimmers don't work, the gym does - Yvonne Nelson warns ladies (Photo: Getty images)

“…baby gyal, no slimming tea / waist trainer is gonna give you no TAPOLI / snatched body,stop letting these companies / influencers fool you. Two people, a doctor or your mum and one place, the gym can give you that body,” she tweeted.

The comments by Yvonne Nelson follows various warnings by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) against the use of such products as they pose serious health threats.

Failed prophecy at Copa America Finals

The final of the Copa America has ended with Argentina taking the cup. Yes, celebrations are underway across the world but for Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the turnover was not what he prophesied.

The controversial prophet is trending on social media because of his failed prophecy on the Copa America.

“ For the match that will happen between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win. Messi is a part of Argentina and he is a great footballer but the night is not for them,” he prophesied ahead of the match.

Stranded Ghanaians in Spain

Some passengers including Ghanaians are stranded in Malloca Spain after their KLΜ FLIGHT to Accra made an emergency landing there.

The cause for this emergency landing is yet unknown as some passengers suspect a mechanical fault o the KLM flight. The emergency landing caused so much frustration at Malloca especially whe the purpose of their flight have not been accomplished.

Meanwhile, officials from KLM in Ghana are yet to communicate what happened on the flight as investigations begin into the matter.

