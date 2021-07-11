Ghanaian players in Europe have started pre-season with their clubs

Five players were on target for their club over the weekend

Black Stars duo Kudus and Kamaldeen join three other on the scoresheet

Five Ghanaian players including Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were on target for the clubs in pre-season friendlies over the weekend.

Maxwell Woledzi, Joseph Paintsil and Abass Issah were all on the score sheet as their clubs intensify preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2021/22 European football season starts late July and early August with most of the clubs already involved in preseason action.

Kudus, Kamaldeen and three other Ghanaian players on target. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AFCAjax @NKRijeka @FCNordsjaelland @KRCGenkofficial

Mohammed Kudus netted his second goal in pre-season after scoring Ajax's second goal in the 4-1 thrashing of German club Paderborn in De Lutte on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Stars midfielder picked a brilliant pass from Ajax captain, Dusan Tadic, before rounding up the Paderborn goalie to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Meanwhile, his former teammates at FC Nordsjaelland, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Maxwell Woledzi, were both on target as the Danish club romped Belgium outfit Royal Antwerp.

Kamaldeen, who remains a target for several clubs in Europe, scored Nordsjaelland's second goal after beating the Antwerp goalkeeper to put his side ahead with Woledzi heading in the fourth as they won 4-1.

In Belgium, Joseph Painstil came off the bench to score KRC Genk's only goal in the 1-1 draw against in the game against FC Groningen.

In Slovenia, Abass Issah was on target for Croatian club HNK Rijeka in a thrilling encounter as they won the game 4-3 at the Kranjska Gora. Issah is on loan at Rijeka from German Bundeliga club FC Mainz 05.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has made his intentions clear ahead of the upcoming season after scoring in Ajax's preseason friendly against lower tier side, Quick '20.

The Black Stars player netted Ajax's only goal in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night in De Lutte.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ajax's Twitter page, the talented player beautifully controlled a pass from a cross before firing home.

