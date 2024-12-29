Some icons of Ghanaian football have earned their place among the nine greatest players the country has ever produced in the 21st century

Many of the players who were integral to Ghana's historic 2010 World Cup journey deservedly make the rankings

Stars like Michael Essien and Kwadwo Asamoah unsurprisingly make the list, both having won several major honours throughout their careers

Ghana’s unforgettable run to the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, marked by a heartbreaking penalty shootout exit, captivated the African continent and solidified the Black Stars' place on the global football stage.

However, Ghana’s footballing legacy extends far beyond that iconic team. With four Africa Cup of Nations titles and numerous deep runs in the tournament, the Black Stars remain one of Africa’s most successful footballing nations.

Some icons make it to the list of the 9 greatest Ghanaian footballers of the 21st century. Photos: Richard Sellers/Laurence Griffiths/Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Ghana has produced a wealth of exceptional talent. From Michael Essien's midfield dominance to the Ayew brothers' consistency, many Ghanaian players have enjoyed illustrious careers in Europe and beyond, elevating the nation’s footballing reputation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the nine greatest Ghanaian players of the 21st century, ranking them based on their achievements, impact, and contributions to the sport.

Greatest Ghanaian players of the 21st century

1. Michael Essien (Career Span: 2000–2020)

Michael Essien stands out as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, blending physical power with tactical intelligence and technical brilliance.

Renowned for his versatility, Essien could expertly shield the defense while also making significant contributions further up the pitch.

Despite only earning 59 caps for Ghana due to injuries, including missing the 2010 World Cup, Essien enjoyed a glittering domestic career.

He was instrumental in Chelsea's title-winning campaigns under José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, and he lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012.

With 13 major honours to his name, Essien is widely regarded as one of Ghana's finest footballers, standing alongside the legendary Abedi Pele.

2. Asamoah Gyan (Career Span: 2003–2021)

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, was the face of Ghanaian football between 2008 and 2015.

Competing with the likes of Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o as one of Africa’s premier strikers, Gyan holds the record for the most World Cup goals by an African player, netting six times.

While his club career included brief stints at Rennes and Sunderland, Gyan’s international legacy is unmatched. He spearheaded Ghana's 2010 World Cup campaign, scoring crucial goals, including the last-16 winner.

Although his missed penalty against Uruguay in the quarter-finals remains a bittersweet memory, his contributions to Ghana’s AFCON runs and World Cup qualifications cement his status as a national icon.

3. Stephen Appiah (Career Span: 1999–2011)

Appiah was more than just a player; he was a leader who left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football. As captain of the Black Stars, he played a pivotal role in guiding Ghana to its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

His ability to inspire teammates and maintain composure under pressure was instrumental in Ghana’s emergence as a footballing powerhouse.

A dynamic and versatile midfielder, Appiah was celebrated for his vision, passing range, and ability to control the tempo of a game.

His technical skill and tactical intelligence allowed him to excel in various midfield roles, whether as a playmaker or a box-to-box player.

Appiah’s leadership during the 2006 World Cup was a defining moment for Ghana. Under his captaincy, the team reached the Round of 16, defeating the Czech Republic and the United States, with his iconic penalty against the U.S. becoming a historic highlight.

At the club level, Appiah had a successful career in Europe, representing Juventus, Fenerbahçe, and Parma. He became a fan favourite at Fenerbahçe, helping them win the Turkish Super Lig in 2006–07, while his time in Serie A showcased his ability to compete at the highest level.

4. Andre Ayew (Career Span: 2007–Present)

Andre Ayew, the most-capped Ghanaian player with 114 appearances, has been a consistent presence for the Black Stars.

With 10 AFCON goals and three World Cup strikes, Ayew has delivered in critical moments, including assisting the winning goal against the United States in the 2010 World Cup last-16 match.

As captain, Ayew has led Ghana through three consecutive World Cups and various AFCON campaigns.

His club career has seen productive spells at Marseille, Swansea City, and other clubs, with eight seasons of double-digit goals across all competitions. Few players can match Ayew’s international pedigree and influence.

5. Sulley Muntari (Career Span: 2001–2019)

Sulley Muntari’s career is defined by his success in Italy and his contributions to Ghana’s international exploits.

A key figure in the Black Stars’ AFCON and World Cup campaigns, Muntari also lifted the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010.

Known for his ball-winning abilities, Muntari was a midfield powerhouse in the mid-2000s.

His adaptability allowed him to remain relevant into his 30s, becoming a crucial part of AC Milan’s midfield. Muntari’s 84 caps and numerous accolades place him among Ghana’s footballing elite.

6. John Mensah (Career Span: 2001–2018)

John Mensah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s finest defenders in the 21st century, earning the nickname "The Rock of Gibraltar" for his commanding presence and resilience on the pitch.

His ability to read the game, combined with his physicality, aerial prowess, and exceptional tackling, made him a cornerstone of the Black Stars' defense for over a decade.

Mensah was instrumental in Ghana’s historic qualification for their first FIFA World Cup in 2006 and played a pivotal role in their run to the Round of 16.

He was equally influential in the 2010 World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on becoming the first African team to make the semi-finals.

His leadership and composure in defense were critical during these campaigns, solidifying Ghana's reputation as a formidable force in international football.

At the club level, Mensah enjoyed a successful career in Europe, representing teams like Rennes, Lyon, and Sunderland.

His performances in Ligue 1 and the Premier League showcased his ability to compete at the highest levels of football, further cementing his legacy as one of Ghana’s all-time greats.

7. Kwadwo Asamoah (Career Span: 2008–2022)

Kwadwo Asamoah was a mainstay in Ghana’s midfield during one of its most successful periods.

He played every game in the 2010 World Cup and helped the Black Stars reach four AFCON semi-finals between 2008 and 2013.

At club level, Asamoah thrived at Juventus, where his versatility made him an invaluable asset. He won six consecutive Serie A titles and played in two Champions League finals.

Despite being underrated in discussions of Ghanaian greats, Asamoah’s 71 caps and 13 major honours speak volumes about his impact.

8. Jordan Ayew (Career Span: 2009–Present)

Jordan Ayew may not have an illustrious club career like some of his peers, but his contributions to Ghana’s national team are significant.

With 90 caps and 19 goals, Ayew is Ghana’s third most-capped player and ranks ninth on the all-time scoring list.

Ayew has participated in two World Cups and five AFCON tournaments, playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s 2015 AFCON final run.

While his domestic career has included steady stints at Marseille, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace, Ayew’s international achievements secure his place among Ghana’s footballing greats.

9. Thomas Partey (Career Span: 2013–Present)

Thomas Partey is Ghana’s most talented player in recent years, with a domestic career that includes a La Liga title, a Europa League triumph, and a Champions League final appearance.

With over 300 appearances for Atlético Madrid and Arsenal, Partey has proven himself as one of the world’s top midfielders when fit.

While injuries have hindered his consistency, Partey’s ability to control games with press resistance and progressive passing has been vital.

His performances earned him Ghana Player of the Year honours in 2017 and 2018. Despite Ghana’s struggles, Partey remains a cornerstone of the national team.

Kingston chooses between Essien and Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has weighed in on the comparison between midfielder Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.

Speaking earlier, Kingston, a former Hearts of Midlothian winger, expressed his preference for Chelsea legend Michael Essien over the Arsenal star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh