An Arsenal expert has named Mohammed Kudus as the ideal January replacement for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal will miss England star Saka for several crucial matches, including the Carabao Cup semi-final

Kudus has impressed with 17 goals for West Ham since his move from Ajax Amsterdam last summer

Arsenal expert Adrian Clarke has identified Mohammed Kudus as a potential solution to fill the void left by Bukayo Saka's injury.

Saka, a key player for both Arsenal and England, suffered a torn muscle in his right leg during the Gunners' 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The injury is expected to keep him out of action for over two months, dealing a significant blow to Arsenal's campaign.

Despite the setback, Saka shared an encouraging photo from his hospital bed, giving fans a thumbs-up as he begins his recovery.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Clarke proposed West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus as the perfect candidate to step in during Saka’s absence.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player that Arsenal have had a long term interest in. He is a perfect Bukayo Saka replacement who can also do a job up front.

"Wonderful traveller with the ball at his feet. Could Arsenal test West Ham United's resolve with a with an offer this month?" he added.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax for £38million, has quickly made an impression with his skill and adaptability, making him a standout option for Arsenal’s January transfer plans.

He is now the second-most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history, trailing only Arsenal's Thomas Partey.

With 17 goals in 60 appearances for West Ham, including three in the Premier League this season, Kudus has proven his value on the pitch.

Kudus attracts interest from Manchester City

Meanwhile, Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for struggling Manchester City.

The Ghana international is reportedly on the English champions' radar ahead of the January winter transfer window.

City have struggled this season suffering their ninth loss in the last 12 games after the defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday.

According to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola's side are preparing 80 million Euros to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.

Kudus ranked No.1 dribbler in Europe

Kudus has further cemented his status as one of the best dribblers in football.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian playmaker currently tops Europe’s top five leagues in successful take-ons, outperforming even Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of another accolade, as Kudus was named to the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI at the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards.

