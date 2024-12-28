The Black Galaxies of Ghana have failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship next year

Ghana were beaten in their crucial CHAN qualifier second-leg by the Super Eagles B of Nigeria in Uyo

The Blak Galaxies were humbled after conceding three quick goals in the first half following a rampant display by Nigeria

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the African Nations Championship next year were dashed after the Super Eagles B of Nigeria defeated the Black Galaxies in Uyo.

A rampant first-half display saw the Nigerians score three times in the space of seven minutes to deal Ghana a huge blow.

The quick-fire goals forced Ghana coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani into early changes, but the Super Eagles B were too good for the Black Galaxies.

Nigeria beat Ghana to qualify for CHAN tournament. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

Following a goalless draw in Accra last week, the home-based national team needed to beat Nigeria to qualify for the tournament.

However, Nigeria shot into the lead after 18 minutes after Ismail Sodip beat the offside trap before firing home.

Two minutes later, captain Nduka Junior doubled the lead after a poor clearance from Ghana's defender from a corner kick.

Things went from bad to worse for Ghana after another mistake saw Nigeria capitalise with Saviour Isaac round goalkeeper Benjamin Asamre to slot home and get the Super Eagles a comfortable lead before half-time.

Later in the second-half, the Black Galaxies managed to pull one back but it was too late for redemption.

The Super Eagles B finally got their long-awaited revenge after missing out on the tournament following defeat to Ghana two years ago.

Meanwhile, this is the second major tournament the national teams of Ghana have failed to qualify after the Black Stars also missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Stars miss AFCON 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The four-time African champions finished bottom of Group F of the qualifiers after suffering three defeats and three draws.

The Black Stars' fate was confirmed after the 1-1 draw in Luanda against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh