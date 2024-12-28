Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has visited the Osu Children's Home in Accra

The Bayer Leverkusen defender donated several items including sports kits to the orphanage home

Frimpong, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, spent a week in Accra during the break

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jeremie Frimpong has made donations to the Osu Children's Home in Accra following his visit to Ghana.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender visited the country of his parents for the first time when he touched down in Ghana last week.

Across the week, the Holland right-back has been involved in several activities including philanthropic works.

Jeremie Frimpong makes a donation to the Osu Children's Home in Accra. Photo: Twitter/ @tv3_ghana.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Frimpong spent time with children from the Osu Children's Home, where he donated several items to the orphans at the house.

Frimpong donated items, including food, football, jerseys and toiletries, to the orphanage home through his foundation, the Pathway Project, which was also launched last week.

"I appreciate that I can help you guys. I can do more for you guys, and that is what it means for us; I am in a position where I can help you guys," said Frimpong. "I am in a position where I can help these children, put smiles on their faces and this is why I play football. To help people and not just my family," he added.

Frimpong enjoys fun-filled week in Ghana

Following his arrival in Ghana, the Manchester City graduate was greeted by fans and family at the Kotoko International Airport.

Frimpong was spotted at an event where he danced and sang to old-school Ghanaian music with American actor Michael Blackson.

He also spent time in Dansoman, where he played community football with the youth of the area,

Frimpong finally visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bundesliga winner Jeremie Frimpong arrived in Ghana for the first time for the winter break.

The Dutch-born footballer will spend a week in Ghana, where he will participate in a series of activities, including launching his foundation.

Frimpong was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands but decided to play for Holland at international level.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh