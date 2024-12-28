Ruud van Nistelrooy has opened up on the absence of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at the start of his Leicester career

Issahaku suffered a long-term injury a few days before the Manchester United legend was named Leicester's manager

The Ghana international has started individual training but remains out till the end of the current campaign

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has bemoaned the absence of winger Abdul Fatawu Isshaku right before the start of his career at the club.

The Ghana international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

In the week his injury was confirmed, Steve Cooper was sacked as manager, and the Manchester United legend took over.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has reacted to Fatawu Issahaku's absence at the start of his Leicester career. Photo: Carl Recine Twitter/ @owuraku_ampofo.

Source: Getty Images

Van Nistelrooy described the absence of the former Sporting Lisbon player as a huge blow for the Foxes.

“I think with Fatawu out on a cruciate, that was a big blow just a week before I started. It’s a massive loss for this team," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Isshahaku had been a pivotal player for Leicester City before suffering the injury, contributing two crucial assists in 11 games, per Transfermarkt.

The Tamele-born forward also starred in Leicester's Premier League promotion campaign, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

He joined the King Power outfit on a long-term deal in the summer transfer window.

Leicester miss winger Issahaku

Since picking the injury, the Foxes have struggled in the absence of their creative player.

Issahaku has been the catalyst that sparks Leicester's attack and has a great relationship with captain and legend Jamie Vardy, whose first goal of the campaign was served by the Ghanaian.

The winger's brilliance in the match against Southampton saw Leicester fightback from two goals down to secure a dramatic win at the Saint Mary's.

Issahaku begins early rehabilitation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has started his journey to recovery after hitting the gym to begin mobility training.

The 20-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury following his return to Leicester after the international break in November.

He is expected to return before the season ends in May next year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh