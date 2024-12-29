Hearts of Oak ended 2024 in style, staging a sensational come-from-behind win against city rivals, Accra Lions in Sogakope

A late double from Mawuli Wayo was more than enough to overturn the scoreline and seal a 3-2 win for the Phobians

It's the second victory for Aboubakar Ouattara's troops in the Ghana Premier League since losing to Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash

Accra Hearts of Oak closed 2024 on a dramatic high, pulling off a remarkable comeback to claim a 3-2 triumph over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, fuelled by the brilliance of super-sub Mawuli Wayo, overturned a precarious 2-1 deficit with two late goals in Sogakope, epitomising their "never say die" spirit.

Hearts of Oak sealed an impressive fightback win against Accra Lions in an enthralling encounter in the Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Hearts dig deep to tame Lions

The match began with Hearts dictating the pace, breaking the deadlock 37 minutes into the game.

Mohammed Hussein rose above the Lions' defence to nod home a well-delivered cross from the right flank, giving the visitors an early advantage.

However, the hosts roared back in the second half, seizing control with a quick equaliser just seven minutes after the break.

A moment of defensive frailty allowed Lions' promising forward to waltz through Hearts' backline, slotting in the leveller.

Momentum shifted further against the Phobians when Ezekiel Alladoh capitalised on a lapse in concentration to put Lions ahead, leaving the visitors on the brink of their second defeat in three outings.

Super-sub Mawuli Wayo spurs Hearts to victory

With time ticking away, Hearts needed inspiration, and it arrived in the form of Mawuli Wayo.

The 21-year-old substitute turned the game on its head with a display of individual brilliance.

First, he unleashed a thunderous strike from a distance, leaving the Lions' goalkeeper hapless.

Minutes later, Wayo demonstrated his poacher's instincts, perfectly timing a header to seal the dramatic victory, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Despite the thrilling win, the 21-time league champions remain outside the coveted top four, sitting in sixth place with 25 points.

They trail league leaders Heart of Lions by five points and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko by two, per Sofascore, adding extra weight to their push for consistency in the second half of the campaign.

Hearts defender apologises to fans after costly error

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh shared Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey's heartfelt apology to fans following a narrow loss to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

A late error from the centre-back allowed Kotoko's Albert Amoah to score the decisive goal in the dying minutes.

Despite the costly mistake, fans showed their support and appreciation for Asibey's overall performance by showering him with money as a gesture of encouragement.

