Several top stars showed up for the 2024 BAL Celebrities basketball game in Accra last week

The game featured Ghanaian musicians including Joey B and RJZ as well as WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry

Team teams, Team Smallgod and Team DJ Tunez battled it out in a fully-packed arena in Accra

Top music stars including American singer Bobby Valentino, thrilled fans with their Basketball skills at the 2024 BAL in Accra.

Ghanaian musicians Joey B, RJZ, and Spacely also caught the attention of fans with their performance on the star-studded.

Several celebrities, including former WNBA champion Angel McCoughtry and Makthar Gueye, were in Accra for the game.

The BAL saw Team Smallgod battle Team DJ Tunez for the ultimate prize and bragging rights.

Team Smallgod had Ghanaian stars Joey B, RJZ, Spacely, and Dentaa in their squad, while Carlos Morais, Efya and King Promise.

In the end, Team DJ Tunez were too good for Team Smallgod, beating them at a fully packed Arena in Accra.

It was the first time the BAL had been held in Ghana, and it lived up to expectations as the West African nation continued to dominate the December festive period.

The BAL was one of the main activities for the Detty December, which is also a build-up to the Afrofuture concert.

Top stars are expected to perform at the event, which could climax the festive period.

Fans react to RJZ's display

RJZ was the star of the night as fans took to social media to react to his performance.

@mistameister posted:

Funny vid. although they only edited the non-flattering parts. Actually RJZ was a joy to watch today despite him not playing competitive basketball in years. He made many points for his team. Full video of one of the edited ones here

@backyard_dj wrote:

Chale RJZ be baller, make nobody lie to you

@Ankamagyimi___ added:

RJZ said he has won Sprite basketball rings only for him to play like Thanasis today

@IGTA__ posted:

Rjz with threeee. soft work

King Promise learns new skills

