Stonebwoy, in an interview, denied the genuity of the peace he made with Shatta Wale in 2019 after their VGMAs fracas

The dancehall musician shared that his rival and his team had a hidden agenda behind their infamous peace conference

Stonebwoy also claimed that he was the organiser of the Asaase Sound Clash battle between himself and Shatta Wale in 2020

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy opened up about his peacemaking deal with his rival Shatta Wale in 2019.

The two rivals had been embroiled in a heated feud after the BHIM Nation leader entered the Ghanaian music industry in the early 2010s under the mentorship of veteran artiste Samini, who also feuded with the SM boss.

Tensions between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale came to a head at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event. The two musicians and their crew clashed in an altercation, during which the former brandished a gun.

The two dancehall heavyweights became entangled with the law for their involvement in the fracas and were later banned indefinitely from the music award scheme.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale ended their beef in 2019 at a press conference dubbed 'the Peace Conference', which was organised by Nana Aba Anamoah and businessman Dr Kofi Abban and also participated in a friendly music battle at the Asaase Sound Clash event in 2020 before renewing their rivalry once more.

Stonebwoy denies making peace with Shatta Wale

In an interview on Angel FM before his performance at the Legacy Nite show at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Stonebwoy said the peacemaking between him and Shatta Wale in 2019 was not genuine.

The BHIM Nation boss noted that his rival Shatta Wale and his team had hidden ulterior motives behind their infamous peace conference. He also accused the SM boss of instigating their feud by insulting him multiple times.

Stonebwoy said he initially had reservations about ending hostilities with his rival. Still, he decided to comply and genuinely make peace because of their feud's negative impact on their fans and the country.

Stonebwoy recounts organising Asaase Sound Clash battle

Stonebwoy also credited himself as the brain behind the musical battle with Shatta Wale at the Asaase Sound Clash event in 2020.

The dancehall musician claimed that the narratives created by his rival about the event were untrue and that he organised the high-profile event, not Asaase Radio.

Watch the videos below:

Stonebwoy's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy's comments below:

Waleba Richkid said:

"Chairman wan trend coz Anfa this December 😂😂😂."

Trillionaire_ii commented:

"No be after this peace clash thing wey ekebe start dey do live dey insult BHIM day after day?"

K.Loucci said:

"He is not making any point."

amosnash2 commented:

"If Shatta was the one who used these words, like by now, they would say he no do well, but Stone fit use these words, and it would be normal."

Bra_Bedsheet said:

"Stonebwoy for calm down oo."

Stonebwoy begs his wife after Spice performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy playfully begged his wife, Dr Louisa, for forgiveness after grinding Jamaica's Spice on stage in front of her at the 2024 BHIM Festival.

The dancehall musician described his performance with Spice as purely 'entertainment' and that it was not intentional or serious.

Stonebwoy's remarks garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who thronged to social media to share their opinions.

