Nicolas Jackson has introduced his Senegalese and African culture to the dressing room of Chelsea

The Senegal striker dressed two of his teammates in African wear after arriving at the club in November wearing an all-white kaftan

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo have been spotted in a similar dress, which has been trending on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nicolas Jackson has recruited his Chelsea teammates to wear African prints after dressing two of them in an all-white kaftan.

The Senegalese forward surprised his teammates in November after returning from the international break wearing his African wear.

Enzo Fernadez, Chelsea's captain and midfielder Moises Caicedo were bewildered by the dressing of the forward.

Nicolas Jackson enrols Marc Cucurella and Mises Caicedo into wearing African dresses. Photo: Instagram/ @jackson.nj11.

Source: Instagram

In photos shared on social media, Spain defender Marc Cucurella has been spotted in a similar dress and the next player to wear the African attire is Caicedo.

Jackson took to his Instagram story to share how Cucurella and Caicedo looked in the dresses.

The trio have been instrumental to Chelsea's run of good form in the Premier League this season, with the former Villareal striker leading the attack of the Blues.

Despite dropping points against Everton and Fulham, Chelsea are one of the teams heaping pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.

Chelsea travel to Ipswich on Monday with hopes of bouncing back from the defeat to London rivals Fulham.

Colwill confident ahead of Ipswich game

Defender Levi Colwill has charged his teammates to bounce back from the recent slump ahead of their game at Portman Road against Ipswich.

"We have to keep moving," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"December has been a tough month, with a lot of games, and we have another game in three days, so we have to keep going. We’re not where everyone expects to be, realistically. We still have a lot to improve on.

"We have to keep pushing. We don’t have time to let our heads drop. We have to keep moving and keep improving together."

Maresca promotes Ghanaian duo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been promoted to the first team of Chelsea.

The English-born Ghanaian duo were presented to their first-team colleague by manager Enzo Maresca ahead of their game against Everton.

Both players impressed during the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh