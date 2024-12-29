Mohammed Kudus stunned football fans with his immense skill set during West Ham's Premier League game against Liverpool

The Ghanaian playmaker was an absolute menace to Liverpool's defence, with Alexis Mac Allister on the end of his unreal dribbles

Unfortunately, none of his artistry amounted to much as the Reds easily dispatched West Ham with relative ease

Mohammed Kudus showcased his immense talent during West Ham United's Premier League encounter against Liverpool, reaffirming his status as one of the league's standout players.

After a challenging start to the campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder is steadily rediscovering his peak form.

Mohammed Kudus was a menace to Liverpool's defensive line during West Ham's final Premier League game of 2024. Photos by Liverpool FC.

Kudus puts up a show against Liverpool

Against the league leaders, Kudus was a spectacle of physicality, technical finesse, and quick decision-making.

One defining moment came near the touchline when he found himself under intense pressure from Andy Robertson and another Liverpool defender.

With limited options, the 24-year-old displayed remarkable composure, using his strength to shield the ball and deft footwork to escape the trap.

Kudus' insane body movements

As Alexis Mac Allister attempted to intervene, Kudus's swift movement left the Argentine midfield anchor floundering.

Maintaining control of the situation, he executed a precise pass to a teammate, a moment that highlighted his creativity and confidence.

This sequence of play left fans and analysts buzzing with admiration for the former Ajax star.

Fans react to Kudus display vs Liverpool

The reaction on social media was equally effusive.

@YawMintYM speculated,

“Arne Slot got a front seat to all this. Betting Kudus is high on the list of potential replacements should Liverpool let Mo Salah leave.”

@HemantOkram added,

“Urgently needed at Arsenal."

@elhadji_1 predicted,

“Next year, he’s gonna be a star.”

@tahyvr chimed in:

"What a baller."

@Ivan_7750 concluded with a one-word praise:

"Powerhouse."

Kudus' West Ham blown away by Liverpool

Despite Kudus’s brilliant flashes, the match turned into a difficult outing for West Ham.

Liverpool delivered a ruthless display of efficiency, with goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 15-minute span before halftime, securing a commanding 3-0 lead by the break.

After recess, two additional goals from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota added insult to West Ham's insults, per The Mirror.

Arsenal expert backs Kudus as Saka replacement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an Arsenal analyst's suggestion of Mohammed Kudus as the perfect January replacement for Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are set to play several key matches, including the Carabao Cup semi-final, without their English star.

Kudus, who has shone with an impressive 17 goals for West Ham since joining from Ajax last summer, is seen as a strong candidate to fill the void.

