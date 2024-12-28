The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a rerun at the Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2 polling station in Dome Kwabenya

This development is a result of some discrepancies encountered in the constituency during the collation of the parliamentary results

The decision comes amid irregularities and claims of tampered pink sheets, casting doubt on NDC's Elikplim Akurugu's earlier declaration of victory

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a rerun of the parliamentary election at the Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2 polling station in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

This decision follows the discovery of discrepancies in the collation process, which involved 367 polling stations and left three outstanding results.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Training at the EC, explained the rationale behind the rerun. He said the returning officers completed collation for 367 polling stations, but challenges arose with the three remaining results.

One result was rejected outright because it was declared using training sheets instead of the official polling statement.

When the two valid results were incorporated, the margin between the leading candidates was just 165 votes. However, the rejected result accounted for 669 voters. If all 669 votes were hypothetically allocated to the trailing candidate, it could overturn the current lead, necessitating a rerun at that polling station.

“The polling station’s name is Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2. We are sending our report to the commission, and then the commission will decide when the rerun will occur. However, we assure that it will be conducted before the inauguration.”

This rerun is crucial in determining the outcome of the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary election, which was held in a highly contested seat. Initially, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elikplim Akurugu was declared the winner, flipping what was considered a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

