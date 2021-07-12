The student alleged to have caused the fires at Accra Academy has stated why he did it

In an interview with investigators, he disclosed that being in school was against his will

He added that he did not like living on campus and wanted to be a day student instead

The student of Accra Academy alleged to be behind the fires at the secondary school has shared his motivation.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the 15-year old had been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school.

During a meeting with members of the committee investigating the fires, he is said to have stated that he started the fires because he was in school against his will, and wanted a way out, per a Daily Graphic report.

The unnamed second-year student added that his other motivation for starting the fires was because he wanted to be a day student instead of his current situation of living on campus as a boarding student.

He also accepted responsibility for the other fires that led to a loss in the region of millions of Ghana cedis.

The student shared that he set fire to the dormitory at a time when his colleagues were busy studying with petrol he bought from a fuel station close to the school.

Background

On January 15, 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that fire had gutted two halls of residence, the Alema and Halm-Addo halls in Accra Academy.

It was unclear what exactly caused the fire since the accident reportedly occurred at about 7 pm when all students were at Preps.

There were no casualties recorded, however, the personal effects of students residing in the two halls were all consumed by the fire.

Exactly 14 days after the fire incident was recorded, another fire occurred in the Alema hall.

