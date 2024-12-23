Global site navigation

65-Year-Old Man To Walk From Kumasi To Accra To Honour John Mahama's Electoral Victory
Ghana

65-Year-Old Man To Walk From Kumasi To Accra To Honour John Mahama's Electoral Victory

by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

A 65-year-old man has announced his plans to walk from Kumasi to Accra to attend President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

He intends to walk more than 250km and cover the distance in three days—from January 5 to January 7, 2025.

Wlak, Alhaji Ayaana, John Mahama, January 7, December 7, Kumasi, Accra
65-year-old Alhaji Ayaana says he intends to walk from Kumasi to Accra. Source: Graphic Online
Source: UGC

The Tamale-based businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Ayaana said he would travel by vehicle from Tamale to Kumasi and walk from Kumasi to the capital in time for the presidential inauguration.

According to Alhaji Ayaana, he is undertaking this venture to honour President-elect John Mahama on his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This would not be the first time the businessman has embarked on such a feat.

He reportedly walked to commemorate President Jerry John Rawlings’ swearing-in for his second term in 1997.

In 1999, he reportedly organised a 16-kilometre peace and health walk in Tamale on Independence Day to promote national unity and health.

Read also

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

Alhaji Ayaana announced his new challenge on Saturday, December 21, 2024, after completing a 19km health walk from the Yakubu Tali International Airport to the Jubilee Park in Tamale.

The walk celebrated Ghana’s peaceful 2024 general elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: