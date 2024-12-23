A 65-year-old man has announced his plans to walk from Kumasi to Accra to attend President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

He intends to walk more than 250km and cover the distance in three days—from January 5 to January 7, 2025.

65-year-old Alhaji Ayaana says he intends to walk from Kumasi to Accra. Source: Graphic Online

The Tamale-based businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Ayaana said he would travel by vehicle from Tamale to Kumasi and walk from Kumasi to the capital in time for the presidential inauguration.

According to Alhaji Ayaana, he is undertaking this venture to honour President-elect John Mahama on his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

This would not be the first time the businessman has embarked on such a feat.

He reportedly walked to commemorate President Jerry John Rawlings’ swearing-in for his second term in 1997.

In 1999, he reportedly organised a 16-kilometre peace and health walk in Tamale on Independence Day to promote national unity and health.

Alhaji Ayaana announced his new challenge on Saturday, December 21, 2024, after completing a 19km health walk from the Yakubu Tali International Airport to the Jubilee Park in Tamale.

The walk celebrated Ghana’s peaceful 2024 general elections.

