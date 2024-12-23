Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on Instagram, played with her cute dog as she enjoyed her vacation overseas

In the video, she threw a ball for the dog to fetch and followed that up with other images and videos from her trip

She recorded her beautiful environment and looked happy as she enjoyed her time on foreign soil with music playing

Farida Mahama, daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, shared a video on her Instagram story giving her followers a glimpse of moments from her vacation overseas.

Farida Mahama plays with a dog overseas in a video. Photo source: fari_maha8

Source: Instagram

One of the videos saw Farida Mahama playing with her dog on a dusty road. She threw a ball for the excited dog to fetch, and she seemed very happy as she did so.

She also shared more images and videos from her trip, including clips of the beautiful surroundings. Farida looked happy as she enjoyed her time in the serene environment.

Mahama's daughter has been in the spotlight recently following her father’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

She has gained more public attention for her social activities, including a recent donation drive at the Oblogo Cluster of Schools. During the event, she bonded with students while distributing items.

Ghanaians praise Farida Mahama's beauty

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

7ven5ive.e said:

"If there was anything that could avoid me from admiring you I would probably be in opposition to that.you super nice without face paints."

rukaya_ismail commented:

"Wait for a second i thought it was saweetie🔥you’re so cute."

miamaiddisah said:

"yall play w someone else not her tho."

Farida Mahama shares food at Thanksgiving

Farida Mahama warmed hearts again after she was spotted in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh at a Thanksgiving service with her family after Mahama won the elections.

The young and down-to-earth lady helped her parents as she shared food with the folks present at the service, which was to celebrate the the NDC claiming victory.

John Mahama will be sworn in as the president of Ghana on January 7, 2025 after amassing more votes than the ruling NPP's flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh