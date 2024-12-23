Ghanaian dancer Combos Man had finished a performance on December 21 when he had a motor accident

The dancer who reportedly survived the accident with a colleague shared the near-death moment online

He has rallied fans to pray for him as he eyes a speedy recovery from his many injuries

Ghanaian dancer Combos Man had a close brush with death while riding a motorbike in Tanoso on December 21.

Combos Man is seeking prayers from fans after his gory accident. Source: Instagram/CombosMan

Source: Instagram

He had finished a dance performance with a few of his colleagues when the gory accident occurred.

The accident left the Kumasi-based dancer with several critical injuries. In a post, Combos Man shared photos of himself at the hospital receiving treatment.

The accident seems to have affected his mobility, as he was spotted in a wheelchair with bandages on his head, hands and legs. On social media, Combos Man said,

"Guys, this is what happened to us yesterday, which is 21st December 2024 .. and it was a massive accident when I was riding my motorbike at Tanoso - Campus getting into an IPT traffic light 🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭😭 u guys should pray for us."

Several content creators wished Combos Man well after his accident. However, Robest GH said he was disappointed in him for ignoring lessons from 2 pm's death and riding the motorbike that led to his accident.

Ghanaians react to Combos Man's accident

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Combos Man's gory accident in Tanoso.

afro💙nhike said:

"Father, Nay the lord revive you ok. Never be upset 😭 we are all praying 🙏 for u, and with God, everything is possible. You are the whole world's priority. You will be fine, father. I promise u🥹😘🇬🇭."

Success B wrote:

"God is keeping him a live for reason which will surly manifest in his live. #CombosMan Bro it is well with your Soul🙏."

Amos Pencillee Egyir remarked:

"Combos God will save u so keep calm 💯"

C Confion dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion, one of Dr Likee's renowned cronies, had passed away after a long health battle.

Dr Likee issued a statement about C Confion's death, which occurred on December 20 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Scores of Kumawood celebrities gathered at their deceased colleague's family house to commiserate with his family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh