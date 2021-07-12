A young man, Molai Fahad Lashari, has been praised on social media for celebrating his progress as a businessman

In a post, the trader shared photos that document the way his business expanded with more stocks like onions

Many people who admired his humble venture prayed for him, saying his bigger success would come sooner than he thought

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young man identified as Molai Fahad Lashari has sparked interesting conversations online around the promising nature of starting small.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 10, the young man joined the "How it started vs how it is going" trend to showcase how his business has grown from the humble place it started.

Many people praised the young man for his commitment. Photo source: Molai Fahad Lashari

Source: UGC

He made great progress

In the first photo, the man's table only had a heap of green beans with what looked like cucumbers in a bag.

The second snap had his table with more farm produces. He now has onions and pepper.

His post has gone viral on different social media platforms. At the time of writing this report, it has over 700 likes on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sohail Khan Indhar said:

"May Allah bless your sustenance and may I pray for you Brother."

Ghulam Mustafa Palari said:

"There is greatness in hard work."

Zahid Raza said:

"God has willed it, awesome."

Samiuallah Sanober said:

"Best wishes for you."

In other news about start-ups, a man with the Twitter handle @MRBRIKILA1 said that he returned to the country after many years abroad to start all over.

The man revealed he came back with just a brick machine, adding that going back home was not an easy decision.

According to him, to start his block-making company, he was given a bushy location. After years of hard work, the man grew the business into a big one.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen