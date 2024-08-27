President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the expansion of the Accra-Tema motorway into a 10-lane highway

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the expansion of the Accra-Tema motorway, the link between Tema’s industrial area and Accra’s metropolitan centre.

Citi News reported that Akufo-Addo announced plans to transform the motorway into a more modern 10-lane highway during the ceremony on August 26.

The Accra-Tema Motorway expansion project has three phases. Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The 27.7-kilometer project will be executed in three phases: rehabilitating the motorway, upgrading the George Walker Bush Highway, and improving the Nsawam Road.

The upgrade will also include reconstructing critical interchanges, installing toll plazas and footbridges, and other key infrastructure developments.

In comments during the ceremony, Akufo-Addo said the project would be undertaken through a public-private partnership with a local company.

Akufo-Addo called on all stakeholders to ensure the project is completed on schedule and within budget as a mark of his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and national progress.

Call to reclassify motorway

The Bureau of Public Safety has called for the reclassification of the Accra-Tema motorway and a spate of road crashes.

The bureau is concerned about the increasing rate of road crashes on the controversial motorway.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety criticised the state's lack of action over the years to preserve the road.

Recent road crashes on the motorway

YEN.com.gh reported that a car was reported to have hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off in July.

The crash caused massive outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

A road crash involving three cars on July 19 caused massive gridlock on the Tema-bound side of the motorway.

