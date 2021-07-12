15-year-old student behind all 3 fire outbreaks in Accra Academy

A student of the Accra Academy Senior High School has been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school

A student of the Accra Academy Senior High School at Bubuashie in Accra, has been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school.

The 15-year-old boy has however been arrested based on his own confessions after meeting with a committee set up to investigate the fire.

In a report filed by Graphiconline.com, the lad said he was pushed to set parts of the school ablaze after he was coerced against his will to enroll in the school.

The student who happens to be in his second year claimed responsibility for the last three fire incidents which ravaged dormitories, belongings of students such as trunks, chop boxes with food items, beds, and other valuables, including money.

Reason

During interrogations, he allegedly told the police that he did that because he wanted to be a day student, instead of the boarding option which was offered him during his admission.

He indicated that he hatched a plan to torch the dormitories with the hope that the school would be closed down.

A committee set up by managers of the school to investigate the fire incidents, had a lot of fingers pointing at him.

Process

The boy allegedly confessed to the committee members and explained how he set ablaze dormitories in the school on three separate occasions.

He allegedly said he bought petrol from a nearby fuel service station in a used mineral water bottle with which he set fire to the dormitories.

The suspect reportedly sprinkled the petrol in the dormitory, lit a match to set the dormitory ablaze during ‘prep’ time before joining his mates who were busy studying.

Suspected Arson

After the first two incidents of fire in the dormitory blocks, the Ghana National Fire service became suspicious of the recurring incidents.

According to the GNFS, the pattern of all three fire incidents was similar as it happened around the time where all students were supposed to be at preps.

The fire service reportedly lodged a complaint with the Police on June 25, after they doused the third fire on June 23.

The boy was however handed over to the school authorities in the company of his uncle.

Background

On January 15, 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire had gutted two halls of residence, the Alema and Halm-Addo halls in Accra Academy.

It is unclear what exactly caused the fire since the accident reportedly occurred at about 7 pm when all students were at Preps.

Fortunately, there were no casualties recorded, however, the personal effects of students residing in the two halls were all consumed by the fire.

Exactly 14 days after the fire incident was recorded, another fire occurred in the Alema hall

A report by Graphic Online indicates that the fire started around 8pm, the same time the first fire incident was recorded.

But yet again, the cause of the fire was not known.

Source: Yen Newspaper