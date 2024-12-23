Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the many celebrities who attended the 2024 Bhimfest concert

The beach edition of the music event was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on December 22, 2024

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful ensemble and bold blonde hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is one of the few celebrities who always supports other stars' projects despite her busy schedule.

The media personality was spotted at the 2024 Bhimfest beach edition concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel after hosting musicians and influencers on her Onua Showtime programme.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a stylish denim outfit and a blonde hairstyle at Bhimfest 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown looked spectacular in a white top, a stylish blazer and matching shorts styled with black shoes.

The style icon stole the attention at the music event with her flawless makeup and long blonde hairstyle to complete her look.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks denim to Bhimfest

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit for the 2024 Bhimfest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions.

_she_ila___ stated:

"Her Energy in Everything she does is Unimaginable 🌹."

mzfeyima stated:

"The Queen of Ghana’s showbiz. In fact, we crown you “Mamaga” of Ghana showbiz 😝🤭."

shidalove_1.0 stated:

"I can't love you less, Nana😍."

kennethashiakwei stated:

"WOMAN OF THE MOMENT 🏆."

queenella565 stated:

"Beautiful Mcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ambitious_afia stated:

"Mcbrown we love her style biaaaa bi. Her excellency papabi."

rebecca_926 stated:

"Nana Ama, we love you."

nanaboateng579 stated:

"Her Excellency ❤️."

elynam_sneez stated:

"Brimm and Bhimmmm🔥👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️my whole heart."

kinggh_20 stated:

"She was after Onua Showtime 👏."

max_billz_ stated:

"From showtime to party time 🔥."

krissy_360 stated:

"Mcbrown in her mind, she is going to sing like Rihanna ooo 😂😂😂."

chyna_wan_ stated:

"Swaq Queen Kong 😍❤️."

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy grinds Jamaican rapper Spice at Bhimfest

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and Jamaican rapper Spice entertained the crowd with their performance at Bhimfest 2024.

Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as Spice, looked hot in a blue glittering ensemble and blue boots at the event.

Watch the video below:

Musician Spice talks about her private life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jamaican musician Spice discussing her personal life and how she intends to find new love in Ghana.

The Jamaican dancehall singer said Stonebwoy had previously spoken to her about the hospitable nature of Ashaiman and Nima residents.

The talented musician Spice urged Ghanaian ladies to get in touch with her and assist her in choosing a man from the West African country.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

