The family of the late Ibrahim Muhammed, known in social circles as Kaaka, have agreed to now appear before the committee investigating the Ejura incident.

According to a report filed by Citinews, representatives of the family including the mother of the deceased, his wife, and two other siblings went to the venue to join other relatives who will appear to testify.

The family of the late Kaaka earlier refused to appear before the committee.

Ejura shootings: Kaaka’s family makes U-turn; finally appears before committee

Earlier snub

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of the late Ibrahim Kaaka declined to testify before the committee probing the shootings and killings in Ejura.

In a statement, the family indicated they do not believe the focus of the committee on them will bring them the justice they require.

In a report filed by Starr News, the family stated that watching the proceedings over the past few days, has shown the committee’s inability to enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath as well as to compel any documents.

Protesters shot first

Meanwhile, in a related development, the General Officer Commanding for the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, revealed that his men were compelled to fire at protesters because they shot at the military personnel first.

According to him, their aim was to maim those who fired at the security personnel on the grounds and not to kill them.

This revelation was made when Brigadier Aphour appeared before the committee probing the Ejura incident and gave his testament to what happened in Ejura on June 29, 2021.

Background

The violence in Ejura occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed, known as Kaaka, who was known for being very vocal on both local and national issues.

The 45-year-old died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 27 while returning home.

He is alleged to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

